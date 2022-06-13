whatsapp, groups of 512 users arrive

The second of the two features announced a few weeks ago on the occasion of the release of reactions is being distributed on WhatsApp, or the increase in maximum limit of participants in a group to 512. Apparently it is recommended to update the messaging client to the latest version available: version 2.22.12.77 on Android and 22.12.73 on the App Store. To clarify, the rollout has already started a few versions ago, but so far the availability was very limited, mainly in the Beta channel. With the two versions mentioned above it is, at least according to the first feedback (and also to our direct feedback), the arrival is practically certain.

It is worth remembering that currently the official user limit for a group is 256: this is therefore a doubling. For check the situation of your clientjust create an empty group and then check the “add participants” screen: the counter shows the current number of users and the maximum available.

For reference, the other novelty was increasing the maximum file size shared with other users: from 100 MB it had gone up to 2 GB. In that case, the Meta platform managed to catch up with its main rival, namely Telegram, while as regards the groups it is still far behind, given that the client created by Pavel Durov supports up to 200,000 users.

In any case, the official changelog of the app does not seem to indicate anything other than bug fixes, both on the App Store and on the

. The updates have been distributed in the past few days, we cannot exclude that there is also a component that must be activated on the server side. Have you received it?