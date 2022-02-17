WhatsApp gives in, returns to the old contact list to create chats

Companies are not always right when it comes to launching novelties in their products, and an example is what has just happened to WhatsApp. A new test version of the messaging application confirms a reversal of one of the last changes that had occurred. We tell you what it is.

We’re talking about the contact list that appears when you want to start a conversation, which had undergone a design change not too long ago. In this, some new sections were included that aimed to improve the usability of the application. These are Frequent Contacts and Recent Chats. In both, the people or groups that are most used by the user appear and, at first, their inclusion did not seem like a bad idea. Until it starts to be used.

The problem encountered is that the choice made by WhatsApp is not always the right one, and even the contacts that appeared they were messy. This, in the end, puts extra effort into the new design to find what you are looking for. And, therefore, it is not surprising that both testers and users shouted to the heavens, since something that was intended to help has ended up becoming a headache.







Even on Twitter there is a thread in which the problems were shown and the petitions so that the company now owned by Meta reversed its intention to keep the new design. And, by the looks of it, this has had the desired effect.

WhatsApp reacts and removes the change

And we are not talking about an intention, but about a reality. In the latest version of the application that has been released in the test channel (which is 2.22.59) you can already see that the contact list is back to its original state. That is, it is alphabetically arranged. Therefore, the company changes its intention and pays attention to what was indicated by the testers who had cataloged the modification as “simply horrible” in some cases. And we can confirm this, since we use this version of WhatsApp and the change is real and effective.

In this way, it returns to the simplicity of scrolling through the list of contacts you have and, once you find the desired one, click on it to start a chat. No strange algorithms that, at least in this case, messed everything up and didn’t work well. Yes indeed, It is not ruled out at all that WhatsApp returns to the load in the future to make changes to this section of the application. But, if it does, hopefully it will be with something much better worked and that it will not be hated by practically all users.