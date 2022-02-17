Tech NewsSocial Networks

WhatsApp gives in, returns to the old contact list to create chats

By: Brian Adam

Date:

Share post:

Companies are not always right when it comes to launching novelties in their products, and an example is what has just happened to WhatsApp. A new test version of the messaging application confirms a reversal of one of the last changes that had occurred. We tell you what it is.

We’re talking about the contact list that appears when you want to start a conversation, which had undergone a design change not too long ago. In this, some new sections were included that aimed to improve the usability of the application. These are Frequent Contacts and Recent Chats. In both, the people or groups that are most used by the user appear and, at first, their inclusion did not seem like a bad idea. Until it starts to be used.

didn’t work well

The problem encountered is that the choice made by WhatsApp is not always the right one, and even the contacts that appeared they were messy. This, in the end, puts extra effort into the new design to find what you are looking for. And, therefore, it is not surprising that both testers and users shouted to the heavens, since something that was intended to help has ended up becoming a headache.

Read:

Find out who has muted a WhatsApp group with these steps

New contact list chats in WhatsApp


WABetaInfo

Even on Twitter there is a thread in which the problems were shown and the petitions so that the company now owned by Meta reversed its intention to keep the new design. And, by the looks of it, this has had the desired effect.

WhatsApp reacts and removes the change

And we are not talking about an intention, but about a reality. In the latest version of the application that has been released in the test channel (which is 2.22.59) you can already see that the contact list is back to its original state. That is, it is alphabetically arranged. Therefore, the company changes its intention and pays attention to what was indicated by the testers who had cataloged the modification as “simply horrible” in some cases. And we can confirm this, since we use this version of WhatsApp and the change is real and effective.

In this way, it returns to the simplicity of scrolling through the list of contacts you have and, once you find the desired one, click on it to start a chat. No strange algorithms that, at least in this case, messed everything up and didn’t work well. Yes indeed, It is not ruled out at all that WhatsApp returns to the load in the future to make changes to this section of the application. But, if it does, hopefully it will be with something much better worked and that it will not be hated by practically all users.

Read:

What is WhatsApp Plus Heymods? Is it worth downloading?

Previous articleWindows 11 will finally add a vital feature to the Start Menu
Next articleNubia Red Magic 7 and Red Magic 7 Pro: the most brutal mobiles for gamers that we have seen in a long time
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Related articles

Android

Nubia Red Magic 7 and Red Magic 7 Pro: the most brutal mobiles for gamers that we have seen in a long time

Nubia insists on mobile phones for gamers with a new generation of Red Magic 7 embodied...
Social Networks

WhatsApp gives in, returns to the old contact list to create chats

Companies are not always right when it comes to launching novelties in their products, and an example...
Tech News

Windows 11 will finally add a vital feature to the Start Menu

The arrival of Windows 11 has been very well received by users. And it is normal,...
Apps

YouTube is developing video games in the metaverse

Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on...

Follow us

At Techsmart we provide you the information gathered from different resources about Tech Industry. We do not own any images or content shared on the website unless we declare that we have copyright in the image or content. If you find anything copyrighted on the site, please contact us

Browse

Editor's Pick

All the new Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 already in pre-order on Amazon!

Android 0
  In a period in which there are few electronic...

Why many influencers are leaving Instagram

Apps 0
Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on...

Telefónica and Movistar suffer a breakdown: it is possible that your call service is inactive

Editor's Pick 0
If you are a customer of Movistarboth on your...

Popular

This is the story of the transition from PowerPC chips to Intel Apple

Tech News 0
Apple, a company that began in a garage and...

“Joker” malware Strikes again : these 16 applications, are harmful

Editor's Pick 0
The "Joker" malware strikes again: if you have installed...

This would have been the Nokia N95 with Android: filtered a sliding prototype with triple camera

Android 0
If a few days ago we saw how Nokia...

© 2021 voonze.com.