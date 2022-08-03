HomeTech NewsWhatsApp gives a new function to group administrators

WhatsApp gives a new function to group administrators

Tech News

Published on

By Brian Adam
whatsapp.jpg
whatsapp.jpg
- Advertisement -

WhatsApp has been updating some aspects of the group dynamics in recent months. Most of the new features improve the role of administrators.

And now a new feature is added that gives administrators more power when it comes to moderating groups. So if you are an administrator, you will be interested in learning about the new option that WhatsApp is preparing.

New feature for WhatsApp group administrators

If we are administrators in a group of family or friends, the task is simple. And we may not even use most of the features that WhatsApp provides to moderate the chat.

But if we are as administrators in a large group, moderating the chat can become quite a challenge. And while WhatsApp has a number of options to help maintain a “healthy conversation” space, administrators don’t have as much power as they need to maintain this environment.

Do you trust Local Guides reviews? Google deleted more than 55 million in 2020

But the situation may improve in the future. As WABetaInfo mentions, the beta of the WhatsApp app already shows a new option for group administrators: the possibility of deleting any message for the entire group.

A dynamic that works the same as the function that all users have when they delete a chat, whether it is from an individual or group conversation. When we click “Delete” on a message, WhatsApp shows us the options “Delete for me” or “Delete for everyone”.

That same capacity will have the group administrators. So when they choose to delete a message they can select “Delete for all”. In this case, all members of the group will be able to see a message mentioning that the administrator deleted the message.

This way, administrators will be able to remove inappropriate messages or spam in the group chat. At the moment, this is a beta feature, but it is expected to be implemented in the stable version of the WhatsApp app in the near future.

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Entertainment

Keanu Reeves will be the protagonist of the series and movie of “BRZRKR”, his own comic

With your own confirmation Keanu Reeves at San Diego Comic-Con, it only remains to...
Entertainment

The director of “Guardians of the Galaxy” confirmed that the Christmas special will be important for the MCU

The Christmas special Guardians of the Galaxy will arrive in december Disney+.:
Tech News

What Twitter contemplates for integrated tweets once they can be edited

Users have been asking Twitter for years for the possibility that we can edit...
Games

Hokko Life is coming to consoles in September

Hokko Lifeor also called the Animal Crossing of PC, has confirmed that on September...

More like this

© 2021 voonze.com.