WhatsApp gives a new function to group administrators

WhatsApp has been updating some aspects of the dynamics in recent months. Most of the new features improve the role of .

And now a new feature is added that administrators more power when it comes to moderating groups. So if you are an administrator, you will be interested in learning about the new option that WhatsApp is preparing.

New feature for WhatsApp group administrators

If we are administrators in a group of family or friends, the task is simple. And we may not even use most of the features that WhatsApp provides to moderate the chat.

But if we are as administrators in a large group, moderating the chat can become quite a challenge. And while WhatsApp has a number of options to help maintain a “healthy conversation” space, administrators don’t have as much power as they need to maintain this environment.

But the situation may improve in the future. As WABetaInfo mentions, the beta of the WhatsApp app already shows a new option for group administrators: the possibility of deleting any message for the entire group.

A dynamic that works the same as the that all users have when they delete a chat, whether it is from an individual or group conversation. When we click “Delete” on a message, WhatsApp shows us the options “Delete for me” or “Delete for everyone”.

That same capacity will have the group administrators. So when they choose to delete a message they can select “Delete for all”. In this case, all members of the group will be able to see a message mentioning that the administrator deleted the message.

This way, administrators will be able to remove inappropriate messages or spam in the group chat. At the moment, this is a beta feature, but it is expected to be implemented in the stable version of the WhatsApp app in the near future.