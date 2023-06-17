WhatsApp gains new shortcut to facilitate access to communities

While working on two major features that should arrive in the stable version soon, WhatsApp is also releasing a relevant tweak for Communities.

According to the folks at WABetaInfo, with the stable version 23.12.71 of WhatsApp on iOS it is now possible to have a shortcut to the Communities information.

On this page the user can see how many groups are within that community and can even join any of them. That is, something very useful for those who still do not participate in a community.