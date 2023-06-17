WhatsApp gains new shortcut to facilitate access to communities

While working on two major features that should arrive in the stable version soon, WhatsApp is also releasing a relevant tweak for Communities.
According to the folks at WABetaInfo, with the stable version 23.12.71 of WhatsApp on iOS it is now possible to have a shortcut to the Communities information.
On this page the user can see how many groups are within that community and can even join any of them. That is, something very useful for those who still do not participate in a community.
Another important detail of this new shortcut is that now administrators can also use the new page to create a new group in a simple and quick way.
That is, we are talking about yet another facility for those who need to manage a community that has full groups. For now, the news is being released slowly on WhatsApp for iOS.
That’s because it’s already available for those who use the app on Android, something that also happens with the feature that allows you to use multiple accounts.
