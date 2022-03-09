WhatsApp further restricts forwarding to avoid fake news

Fighting fake news, something that is very welcome, is not easy. For this reason, the different platforms on which this type of content is shared constantly fight to avoid them, which means changes in their operation. And this is what WhatsApp is already testing when it comes to forwarding content. Specifically, in the new test version for Android there is a new restriction when doing this: messages that have already been forwarded can only be shared once with a group. Therefore, the action is quite considerably limited compared to what already existed before, where there were five times that it will be possible to carry out this action. In short, there are more limits with the clear objective of putting an end to what is known as fake news in the best possible way. The truth is that since 2018, when the first restrictions began to be imposed when sharing content, be it text messages or images, WhatsApp has not stopped reducing the number available. A good attempt to do what we have mentioned before, but perhaps there could be other formulas to achieve this and not only limit the free use of the application by users (where, as always, the just pay for sinners). The forwarding counter marks how it is shared This is something that works internally, but it is possible for users to know it visually… And, in this way, to know exactly the complex network that has been created with forwarding . The fact is that in order to know the status of a message you must look at the arrow that is right next to it: if it does not have it, it means that it has not been sent anywhere; if it has one, it is because it has only been shared with four; and, the case of having two, is that the five have been exceeded (and it is the option that has the most restrictions). Once you know this information, you can already know exactly how many times you can share the message. In the first of the aforementioned cases, you will be able to send the content to five individual or group chats. In the second, the numbers are five private chats and now only one group chat. In the latter case, it is where the greatest restrictions exist, since you can only send the text, video or image once in any of the cases. This is how the situation is right now. Arrival of these restrictions to WhatsApp Well, although right now they are only active in the trial version for Android (no other has been detected), everything indicates that the change will be effective in all applications and versions of WhatsApp very quickly… In this way, it is not ruled out that before the end of this month of March 2022 it will be implemented in the final version of the application. Do you think this is a good idea on the part of the company owned by Meta? >