WhatsApp for Windows: changes to the interface and dark mode are coming (coming soon)

Although we usually focus on mobile applications and the one offered by Facebook via the web or desktop, there is one more leg that has to do with the universal version of Windows, or UWP, and which is the one that allows a more natural integration with the Microsoft operating system since, among other things, it allows us to easily configure alerts and notices through the OS or adapt its theme to the one that we have active on the desktop (when available).

The fact is that Facebook has been making changes for some months now and these have begun to be visible in the beta versions that some users are testing, where have detected what appear to be the first movements to almost completely renovate the application. Something quite logical if we consider that Windows 11 is a reality that has many years of life ahead of it.

Something is moving in the interface

The fact is that, as the WABetAInfo colleagues have revealed to us, it seems that things start to transform within the UWP version WhatsApp, which is modifying some menus to adapt, above all, the graphic style and configuration of certain aspects such as alerts, notices, etc.







The changes begin in the WhatsApp interface for PC. WABetaInfo

As a button shows: just above you have how are the notification menus of the new app by WhatsApp, which changes both the font and the size of the messages that appear in the window. This, according to the same source, is the indicator that the company has begun to put the pick and the shovel in each corner of the platform to adapt it and improve usability by users.

Anyway, although almost all of these changes are purely cosmetic, too you start to hear the whir of a bigger and deeper transformation, that would have to do with the arrival, finally, of a dark mode really adapted to that UWP version. In such a way that the app messaging would be able to automatically activate the same theme that we have active in Windows, without having to go to change it manually when we want to use another alternative.

These updates, as we say, appear in version 2.2201.1.2 of Windows and it remains to be seen that they will arrive soon. Above all because It seems that in recent days we have only been able to see the tip of the iceberg which seems to be much deeper and, therefore, hide more changes than meets the eye. We will see.