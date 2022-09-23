WhatsApp for tablets is getting closer, and now you can try it

- Advertisement -

One of the things that users have been demanding for years, and that rivals like Telegram have been allowing for a long time, is that the messaging application can be used natively and officially on devices such as . It is known that the company works to offer this by implementing a multi-device system, and from what has been known, the advances are important in this regard. The reason for saying this has to do with the new trial version of WhatsApp for the Android operating system. Surprisingly, and unexpectedly, it offers something that is irrefutable evidence that it won’t be long before you can use the app on tablets. This is none other than the possibility of configuring one of these devices independently and carrying out a configuration process that is as simple as it is stable and efficient. Excellent news, no doubt. Everything is almost ready in WhatsApp When proceeding to install the application on a tablet, the process ends correctly as mentioned in the source of the information. The equipment is considered as a Companion Device, so it works smoothly even if the phone is not working and connected to the Internet. The fact is that the linking process has no secret, since it consists of the use of a QR code, in the same way as is usual in computers. Once this is done, and once the data in your account is synchronized, such as messages and multimedia content, you can start using WhatsApp on the tablet without the slightest problem. In other words, conversions are managed normally and notifications never fail. Of course, there is something that has to be improved: the user interface is not yet well adapted to large screens, since it is simply what you see on mobile, but stretched. It is to be expected that options such as sections are offered in the same window that allow you to see the chats while managing one in the area on the right. But, this is something that should not be especially complicated. Do you want to try this option? This is how you will get it To the surprise of some, it is possible to download the version of WhatsApp that you have to install in APK form, which is the unstable one in the Windows operating system. If you meet the requirements to do this, which appear on the download page, you can proceed to the installation and check for yourself how advanced everything is in terms of connectivity and synchronization -which is the most complicated part-. Therefore, the version of WhatsApp for tablets should not take long to become a reality. >