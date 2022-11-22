WhatsApp for PC will be much more secure, how will you achieve it?

- Advertisement -

If you are one of those who use the computer or web version of WhatsApp, there is good news for you. And, these have to do with the security you have when using this option to chat with acquaintances. In this way, something that has been demanded by users for a long time is achieved: protect the conversations of third parties. The information has been known through a leak that comes from a revision that has been made to the application code. In it, it has been possible to see that WhatsApp is working to bring a security gateway to the computer or web version as soon as possible, which, to date, did not exist. In this way, if you leave the computer with the application open, you will not have any fear that others can read what you are commenting in the different conversations you have with other people (either individually or in groups). This is what WhatsApp is preparing It really is nothing that is a brutal innovation, but it is an addition that is of great help and that increases security. This is none other than the inclusion of being able to activate the use of a local password or a PIN number so that, once the equipment is not used for a while or when it goes to sleep, it is not possible to access the application if we and enter the correct information. In other words, it would be possible to match the existing options to the version for mobile devices. By the way, according to the source of the information, there is a good detail regarding the implementation of this new security option. If at any given moment the established password or PIN is forgotten, the open session in the terminal with which the application is synchronized can be closed and, in this way, start from scratch in order to establish new information. Therefore, there is no danger of not being able to use the account in the case of having a bad memory. An arrival that may take time This is something that seems quite clear because the new option is not active in the trial version of the desktop or web version (which, by the way, will support the use of different users as seen in the image that we have left in the article). In any case, the improvements in this version of WhatsApp usually come more easily than its own for iOS and Android, so it may be that before the end of this year you can enjoy the security advance that we are talking about and that, without a doubt, it is very positive. >