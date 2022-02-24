WhatsApp for PC will also have reactions, and they will be perfect

The arrival of quick reactions to messages is one of the most anticipated improvements in the WhatsApp messaging application, since it is necessary for it to be equal to other options on the market, such as Telegram or Facebook Messenger itself. To date, it had been seen how it would be in the version for smartphones and, now, the same is happening with the developments that work on computers. We are talking about the applications that work on operating systems such as Windows and, also, the web that is widely used by users. Therefore, it seems that the company is working so that this new option is available at the same time in all the existing versions of WhatsApp. The fact is that it has been possible to verify how this new function will work and, also, the choice options that will exist at first. What are quick replies Well, a way to reply to a message in a simple and intuitive way using an emoji. You won’t have to write anything at all, and with just a couple of taps on the screen you can send the corresponding response in both an individual and group conversation. Due to its high functionality, it is something that users already use a lot on other platforms, so it is normal for WhatsApp to work hard so as not to be left behind. To date, the options that would reach the mobile version of the messaging application had been seen, and it is at this time that a leak has revealed what the new interface will be like so that quick responses can be used on computers. And, the truth is that its implementation could not be simpler: right next to the messages you will find a small icon in the shape of a smiley face that, when pressed, shows all the options that exist to reply. In other words, it is practically the same as what has been seen to date in the trial versions of WhatsApp. What will be the response options in WhatsApp? Well, they are one of the most used by users, so the choice seems more than right. They are these: the hand with the thumb up; a heart with which to say that something likes; laughter that does not need to explain its use much; the surprise reaction; the emoji that has a tear that makes it possible to express sadness: and, finally, what is used as a prayer or to give thanks. That is, there is practically everything you may need. There is no exact date for the arrival of the quick reactions to WhatsApp, but it is normal that they do not take long to appear in the trial version of the applications. Therefore, in a month or so it could be a reality in the stable version and, in this way, all users can make use of this function, which is quite useful -and it is surprising that it is not yet part of the service- . >