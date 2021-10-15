WhatsApp for iPhone begins implementation of encrypted backups …

Apps

An important news that arrives thanks to WABetaInfo is the implementation of a novelty declared by Mark Zuckerberg to WhatsApp for iPhone and Android. This is end-to-end encrypted backups, a feature expected by some privacy and security wary users. This feature is for beta users of the app only. Backups will improve thanks to a new WhatsApp update for iPhone WhatsApp version 2.21.200.14 already includes end-to-end encrypted backups, for now for beta users. Data protection is guaranteed for iPhone users, including Apple and Facebook. The option was announced by Zuckerberg a few weeks ago as a new layer of privacy and security. It lies in the storage of backups in iCloud (iPhone) or Google Drive (Android). Mark himself boasted in a previous statement that WhatsApp is the first global messaging service to offer this kind of security. A challenge that required the utmost effort and a «completely new framework for key storage and cloud storage on all operating systems. Supposedly, this novelty is what will give the final step to the multi-device function. To use WhatsApp on different devices, Facebook engineers indicated that additional protection is necessary.

How to check if I am part of the beta users

In case you want to be part of the beta functions of WhatsApp, you must check in the WhatsApp settings if you are one of the lucky ones selected. In the Chats section, under “Chat Backup”. There you will find the option “End-to-end encrypted backup”. To test the app betas on an iPhone, you must be previously enrolled in the TestFlight beta program.

The WABetaInfo team advises that, if you want to activate this new option, you will need to disable WhatsApp for backup on your iPhone. Because it represents a novelty and that the previous backup method will expire, you need to open the Settings app on your iPhone and go to the iCloud section. For apps that sync to the Apple cloud, disables the backup that iCloud makes with WhatsApp. You will find it below after the native apps.