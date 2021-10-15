WhatsApp for iPhone begins implementation of encrypted backups …

An important news that arrives thanks to WABetaInfo is the implementation of a novelty declared by Mark Zuckerberg to WhatsApp for iPhone and Android. This is end-to-end encrypted backups, a feature expected by some privacy and security wary users. This feature is for beta users of the app only.
Backups will improve thanks to a new WhatsApp update for iPhone
WhatsApp version 2.21.200.14 already includes end-to-end encrypted backups, for now for beta users. Data protection is guaranteed for iPhone users, including Apple and Facebook. The option was announced by Zuckerberg a few weeks ago as a new layer of privacy and security. It lies in the storage of backups in iCloud (iPhone) or Google Drive (Android).
Mark himself boasted in a previous statement that WhatsApp is the first global messaging service to offer this kind of security. A challenge that required the utmost effort and a «completely new framework for key storage and cloud storage on all operating systems.
Supposedly, this novelty is what will give the final step to the multi-device function. To use WhatsApp on different devices, Facebook engineers indicated that additional protection is necessary.