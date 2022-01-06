WhatsApp for iOS will have more detailed notifications: contact photos are coming

In the future it will be possible to know with even greater immediacy which one contact or group sent a WhatsApp message. The developers of the well-known messaging platform are in fact developing a refinement of the notifications that they will also include the profile photo of the author of the post.

The novelty is present in the version 2.22.1.1 beta of WhatsApp for iOS. Specifically, it is currently being distributed for users who use iOS 15, because it requires the APIs included in the latest version of Apple’s operating system. To specify that not everyone could see it immediately: at the moment it has been activated only for some beta testers.

As often happens, WABetaInfo colleagues document the arrival of the new function: as you can see from the screenshot they shared, in the notification there is a small thumbnail with the profile photo of the contact who sent the message.