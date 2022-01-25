WhatsApp for iOS offers new options to manage notifications

If you have an iPhone with iOS 15, you will find that WhatsApp is being updated with a series of new features.

Yes, WhatsApp for iOS is finally taking advantage of iOS 15 features to bring new options to users. For example, taking advantage of the dynamics of iOS 15 you will have more options to configure how to manage WhatsApp notifications.

New features for WhatsApp on iOS

One of the novelties that this WhatsApp for iOS update brings is compatibility with Concentration Mode. So when you customize the concentration modes you can take WhatsApp notifications into account.

And to complement this dynamic, you can also use Summary Mode so that the application sends all notifications to the notification center, and only gives, for example, priority to direct messages.

Do you want Siri to read you all WhatsApp notifications when you connect the AirPods? You can also configure it, since the app adds support for the functionality of AirPods. And on the other hand, WhatsApp is making official one of the functions that had been in testing for months: the option to pause and resume when a voice message is recorded.

And an option that has been in beta for weeks, and that is now in the stable version, is that notifications can show the profile image of our contacts or groups. All these new features come with version 22.2.74 of WhatsApp for iOS, so all that remains is for you to update the app.

Although keep in mind that the options we mentioned will have to be configured from the System Settings to take advantage of the compatibility with the functions of iOS 15.