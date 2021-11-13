WhatsApp for iOS, now compatible with multiple devices

WhatsApp has been testing the multiple device support for a while and now users can enable this feature, which is currently in beta, for iPhone and also for Android devices.

This is one of the most anticipated news by users of the application, although it comes with an important limitation: it cannot be used yet on the iPad, at least from a specific application for the device.

Hopefully this problem will be remedied by the company in the shortest possible time.

The multi-device beta It is a program opt-in which provides early access to test the new version of WhatsApp Web, Desk and Portal. By joining, you’ll be able to use paired add-on devices without the need to keep your phone connected.