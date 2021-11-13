WhatsApp for iOS, now compatible with multiple devices
WhatsApp has been testing the multiple device support for a while and now users can enable this feature, which is currently in beta, for iPhone and also for Android devices.
This is one of the most anticipated news by users of the application, although it comes with an important limitation: it cannot be used yet on the iPad, at least from a specific application for the device.
Hopefully this problem will be remedied by the company in the shortest possible time.
The multi-device beta It is a program opt-in which provides early access to test the new version of WhatsApp Web, Desk and Portal. By joining, you’ll be able to use paired add-on devices without the need to keep your phone connected.
These are the functions:
You can use WhatsApp in up tofour devices at a time, but you can only have one phone connected to your WhatsApp account at a time.
You will still need to register your WhatsApp account and link new devices with your phone.
If you don’t use the phone for more than 14 days, the paired devices will be disconnected.
It is not yet known when WhatsApp will launch the multi-device without being in beta version, but the company reported that it is not yet fully compatible with the app:
You cannot delete chats on add-on devices, or send messages or call someone using an old version of WhatsApp, or see the actual location on add-on devices, or create or view a broadcast list on add-on devices.
How to use multi-device support:
Apart from all the missing features, the multi-device support is very easy to use. After downloading the latest version of the app, follow these steps: