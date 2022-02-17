MobileAndroidTech News

WhatsApp for iOS now allows you to listen to audio in the background

By: Brian Adam

WhatsApp is finally implementing its new dynamics to listen to voice notes in the background.

At the moment, the new player is only available for the WhatsApp app for iOS, so we can already see how it works without having to participate in the beta.

You can now listen to audio in the background on WhatsApp

WhatsApp has been testing its new player for a long time to listen to voice notes from anywhere in the app, without having to stay in the chat. A dynamic that is already beginning to be implemented in the WhatsApp app for iOS, as mentioned in 9to5Mac.

Yes, if your contact sends you an audio, you will be able to listen to it without problems without having to stay in the chat. So while you listen to the audio you can chat with another friend or your family. You will see that the audio player always stays on top, with the option to stop the voice memo at any time or remove it to listen to it later.

A simple and practical dynamic that is only available for iOS users. So if you want to try this new player to put yourself in multitasking mode when you’re on WhatsApp, listening to one audio and chatting with another, update the app from the App Store.

You may not see this dynamic as soon as you update the app, as the rollout may roll out gradually. This is one of the many features and improvements that WhatsApp has implemented in iOS in recent months. For example, one of the previous versions added the profile image in the notifications, which not only gives it a visual touch but also makes it easy to identify our contacts without having to open the application.

And if you have an Android device, don’t despair, since it is possible that this new player, to listen to audio in the background, will soon arrive in the app.

Highlights of the new version in development of Windows 11
WhatsApp for iOS now allows you to listen to audio in the background

