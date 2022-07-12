WhatsApp for iOS launches reaction with any emoji

- Advertisement -

The WhatsApp platform for the iOS operating system finally has the Reaction 2.0 function ready. Right now the messaging service is in the process of rolling out the ability to use reactions to all devices. In any individual or group chat, the user can react to messages with any type of emoji. Below is all the information about the new function that the application is offering.

WhatsApp adds Reactions 2.0

Recently, the CEO of the company Meta, Mark Zuckerberg made the announcement how the Reactions or Reactions 2.0 function would enter the application. His words indicated that the tool would already be deployed, where users could use any emoji to react on WhatsApp. Even CEO Zuckerberg indicated what his favorite emojis were: 🤖🍟🏄 ♂️😎💯👊

It doesn’t really have too much that Reactions had been released for the WhatsApp app. Well, since May it was already possible to use the tool, although it was only possible with six different emojis. It was inevitable that the messaging service would continue the work that Instagram has been doing, as it now also allows WhatsApp users to choose any emoji they want.

It should be noted that it is still early for some users, since it has only been a day since Meta began to deploy the option on WhatsApp. Reactions 2.0 can take a few days, possibly weeks for some usersat least so that everyone can use them correctly in their chats.

If you want to know if you really already have the function activated to give a reaction with any emoji, just follow the steps:

First of all, you have to press and hold on the message you want to react to.

Then you have to select any of the emojis that appear. In case the emoji of your choice is not found, click on the “+” icon and the complete list for another emoji will be displayed.

In the same way as Instagram, the sister app in the Meta family, now users of the messaging service can also change the reaction for some other emoji. Just long press the message, so you can select any other emoji. In case you want to delete the reaction, just follow this procedure.

Function Characteristics

Two months ago, when the option had barely been deployed, the application indicated some features to highlight:

Remember that you can only add one reaction per message.

If you reacted to a message and that message is deleted, your reaction is also deleted.

Reactions to messages cannot be hidden.

Remember that the reaction to the messages will always be seen by the recipient, even if you delete it or if you do not delete the reaction correctly.

In addition, WhatsApp also has some other tools at hand, such as the creation of a community or calls of 32 people.