WhatsApp for iOS: group voice calls begin to renew

WhatsApp has been working for a while to improve the handling of voice calls in its popular messaging platform. The new beta version 22.5.0.70 for iOS shows the latest developments in this regard. The novelty is currently available to a limited number of beta testers and, as evidenced by the screenshot shared by colleagues at WABetaInfo, focuses ongroup call interface. Particularly the ones catch the attention graphic representations of sound wavesan element that has already become part of the voice messages shared in WhatsApp chats.
Specifically, thanks to this small graphic element, it will be possible during group voice calls determine at a glance who is speaking (or who has left the microphone on without realizing it): the sound wave remains flat when the participant is silent and comes alive when sounds are transmitted. The novelty had already been spotted in a recent beta for Android version, a circumstance that is not too surprising given that WhatsApp developers tend to integrate the application’s macro news both on iOS and in the operating system of the green robot.
Another news coming to WhatsApp for IOS (and for Android) concerns the possibility of change the backgrounds of voice calls. This is a feature in development that is not currently active yet, not even for beta testers. It is not yet known when the aforementioned innovations will become an integral part of the stable version of WhatsApp for iOS; in the meantime, Apple users are reminded that the stable version has recently been updated with the ability to listen to the playback of voice messages (and audio files) even after leaving the chat in which they were sent.
