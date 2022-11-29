Project of AEREZONA DEVELOPERS. Contact Us at: +92-300-3308001 email at: [email protected]
WhatsApp for iOS gets update with subtitles in media forwarding

Tech Giants Apple Tech News

By Abraham
WhatsApp beta for iOS starts testing with option to edit messages
WhatsApp has received a new stable update in the iOS version available on the App Store with build 22.23.77🇧🇷

Among the novelties, there is the functionality to forward images, videos, GIFs and documents with a caption. Previously, the feature entered testing on WhatsApp for Desktops.

Previously, the 22.23.0.72 update of WhatsApp Beta for iOS revealed that the application tested the functionality to forward different types of media while maintaining the original caption. After no serious issues were found, the app publicly released the feature.

The new update available on the App Store and the official update notes report that there are bug fixes, but there is also the new feature that allows forwarding of media with subtitles for some WhatsApp users for iOS with numbering 22.23.77.

As seen in the image below, you can test the feature by forwarding a media to check if it is already active in your application. If so, there will be a new option at the bottom of the screen.

Playback: WABetaInfo.

There will also be the possibility for you to remove the caption before forwarding certain content to other users.

It is worth noting that as mentioned earlier, the feature is not limited to images only, but you can also forward videos, GIFs and even documents with a caption.

Subtitled media forwarding functionality is available for some users who have installed the latest version of WhatsApp for iOS from the App Store. As is traditional, the novelty is being released gradually and will reach all users in the coming days.

