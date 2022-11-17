WhatsApp for Desktop beta starts testing with displaying profile pictures in groups

After removing the ability to send and open single-view images and videos to bring privacy improvements, WhatsApp beta for Desktop has started testing with viewing profile picture images in groups. The feature was discovered in the messaging app’s code back in October, but it hasn’t been made available to beta users.

Back in October, WaBetaInfo revealed that functionality to display profile pictures in groups was under development in WhatsApp Desktop beta. The intention of the application is to allow members of a group to be able to recognize other members in a more practical and faster way. - Advertisement - This feature also made its way to iOS after installing the 22.23.0.70 beta update and now, it has also made its way to some WhatsApp Desktop beta users. As can be seen in the image below, if you are a beta user and want to know if the feature is available for your account, open WhatsApp Desktop and select a group to see if you can see the photos of the members in the main window.

If the group member does not have a profile picture or it is hidden by their privacy settings, the default profile picture will be displayed with a frame in the same color as the username to help differentiate from others who also use the same settings or don’t have a profile picture. It is worth noting that the functionality is available to some beta users after installing WhatsApp Desktop update 2.2245.3 and will reach more accounts in the coming days. The feature will also roll out to WhatsApp Beta for Android in the future.