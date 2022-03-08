WhatsApp for Android will allow to blur images, as in iOS

It is already known that changes in WhatsApp are made surprisingly slowly, especially considering that it depends on one of the most powerful companies in the world of technology: Meta. There are even options that reach one operating system and not others, something that is not exactly corrected quickly. Well, this is what has happened with a function that until now was only present in iOS and that will soon be able to be used by those who have Android. As it has become known, the firm that has the most used messaging application worldwide is testing the tool that allows blurring the images before sending them. That is to say, what is known as the blur effect is applied, and it is very interesting to eliminate things that need to be seen badly so that the recipient looks exactly at the right area when they see the file in question. . What has been seen? Well, in one of the latest test versions of WhatsApp for Android (2.22.7.1) it is possible to access the editing tool that allows you to blur images. Therefore, that it is intended to include it for end users and that, in this way, they can do the same as those who have an iPhone is something that is very clear. Of course, it remains to be seen when this happens, since, as we have started before, the company we are talking about is not exactly one of the fastest when it comes to adding news. This add-on cannot be used effectively, and can only be accessed to see what is included if you are a WhatsApp for Android tester. In what has to do with the options that are seen, these are the same as in iOS: a screen that shows the image in the center where in the lower ribbon there are several editing options, among which is its own that allows blur. When activated, it is possible to use a slider in the upper right part that allows you to increase or decrease the blur effect. It will be very useful in WhatsApp It is clear that the utility is excellent, since for example it is possible to hide the text that appears anywhere in the image in a simple way without having to cut anything. And you can even make it impossible to identify people or things that you don’t want to be identified. Therefore, this is one of those additions that users are sure to appreciate. And, the good thing is that all this can be done before sending an image without having to leave the app. Fantastic. >