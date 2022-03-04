WhatsApp for Android will add more options to voice notes

It seems that WhatsApp has not just been particularly happy with everything it offers regarding voice notes. This type of content is one of the most used in the messaging application, because in a simple way it is possible to tell directly what you want to indicate. The fact is that the arrival of a new option has just been announced, the trial version of the app for Android. Those who use this development are already seeing that there is a new function in the voice notes that, possibly, will be one of the best since this new function is available in the service that is owned by the Meta application (always together with the possibility of listening to this type of content in the background, something that has not been available on WhatsApp for a long time and has become a great success). What now arrives has to do with the control of reproductions. The improvements that come to WhatsApp Thanks to the information that has been published, it has been known that the next addition that the company has in mind to include in its application, both for iOS and Android, will be the inclusion of the possibility of pausing from a more refined way to play an audio note. This, which may seem minor, is not. Until now, you could only stop and go back to the beginning… or let the message end in the global version, and this has now changed. But the great addition is that, from now on, it will be possible for everyone to start with a recording and, if desired, pause the process to continue it later. This was already available in some versions of the application, but soon it will be something that all users can use -and it will increase usability when using voice notes-. The addition is really interesting, especially for those who use Android, which to date did not enjoy this possibility -unlike iOS-. Arrival of these new functions Well, everything suggests that in a very short time this new option will be available to everyone, since the operation as it has been verified is very good and, in addition, the way to act in iOS was to include pauses almost immediately in voice memos once published in the test version. Therefore, you can be more than sure that in a matter of a couple of weeks at most this possibility will be a reality for everyone. >