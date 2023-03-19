whatsapp for android, several useful new features are being distributed

- Advertisement -

WhatsApp for Android is updating to the stable channel with four new significant features which has been discussed several times over the past few months. Two are for document and multimedia sharing, one is for groups and one is for avatars. The latter is not a real novelty, it already appeared a few builds ago (2.22.24.73 to be precise) but it had never been officially announced yet. Here is the changelog with the details:

You can now add captions to documents you send.

We’ve increased the character limit for the subject and description of groups to help you better describe them.

Now you can send up to 100 photos or videos at once (up from the previous limit of 30).

It is now possible to create custom avatars and use them as stickers and profile pictures. To get started, go to Settings > Avatars.

Just a week ago, Mark Zuckerberg’s messaging app announced major news for the state. Meanwhile, work continues in the Beta channel on several other changes, including the ability to save ephemeral messages, voicemail transcripts and the ability to schedule calls. And the possibility of is also in the works share photos in high qualityboth from mobile and desktop.

In any case, the update seems to have been in distribution for a few days, but seems to have expanded significantly only in the last few hours. To find out if you have received it, you can go to the app Settings (three dots menu at the top right), choose Help and then App Info. The version number must be 2.23.2.76.