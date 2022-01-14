whatsapp for android prepares to receive new drawing tools

For more than five years WhatsApp It allows us to draw on the photos and videos just before sharing. In all this time we have hardly seen news about their drawing tools beyond adding new stickers, but this seems to be changing soon.

The latest WhatsApp beta gives us clues about the new drawing tools that the company is developing for Android, which could reach users signed up for WhatsApp Beta in the coming weeks.

A look at …

WHATSAPP Tricks and tips to HIDE YOURSELF TO THE MAXIMUM and maintain your PRIVACY

These are the new WhatsApp drawing tools

The source code of WhatsApp Beta 2.22.3.5 hide two new pencils, offering a total of three pencils. Until now, WhatsApp only offered a single pencil that we could change color and size by sliding with our finger. From the preview that WABetaInfo has managed to activate, we see that you can change the pencil in a new lower bar. From the looks of it, there will be three pencils with different finishes.

The latest beta of WhatsApp for Android also hints at the arrival of an editing tool on our devices that until now was exclusive to iOS. There are already references in the source code to the possibility of blur images on WhatsApp for Android.

It is unknown when these drawing tools will arrive on Android, there is still no estimated date for it to reach WhatsApp Beta testers, but if these tools are already beginning to appear in the source code, it should not take long to arrive.

Via | WABetaInfo

In Engadget Android | How to send large files on WhatsApp