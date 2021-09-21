whatsapp for android prepares an icon editor for groups

Currently WhatsApp It offers us three ways to add an image to a group: take a photo, select a photo from the gallery, or search the Internet for an image. But this will change soon, as the popular messaging client is testing a icon editor.

WhatsApp wants to offer users a new way to customize the icons of the groups, and for this it will soon allow us create our own icons in a very simple way without having to select images from the gallery or from the Internet.

The WhatsApp group icon editor

A few days ago, the beta of WhatsApp for iOS released a icon editor for groups, a tool that is now in development for Android, whose first tracks have already been located in the last beta where we have been able to see a first screenshot.

Still in development, we see that the current version that hides in the source code of WhatsApp Beta we see how the editor will allow us to select a background color and add an emoji or sticker as an icon, although this last feature is not yet implemented in Android.

In the version released in the beta of iOS, the icon editor allows the user to add an emoji or sticker to customize the icons of the groups. The user can use any emoji and a selection of stickers.

The version of the icon editor for Android groups is not yet available to any user as it is still in a very early stage of its development, so we will still have to wait for future versions for WhatsApp Beta for Android to release this novelty.

Via | WABetaInfo

