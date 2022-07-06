WhatsApp for Android already allows you to pixelate photos: this way you can blur areas of an image before sending it

images-container">

The WhatsApp application for devices has gained a tool that until now it was exclusive to the iPhone. As leaked earlier this year, the image pixelation tool It has finally reached our mobiles.

This means that from now on we no longer have to resort to third-party applications to pixelate or faces, license plates or texts that we do not want them to appear when we go to share the image by WhatsAppor without having to add the unsightly squiggles of color.

How to pixelate an image in WhatsApp for Android

The new one pixelation tool of WhatsApp for Android is found in the image editor that the popular messaging client integrates in the previous step to share an image with our contacts.

When we select an image to share we have to click on the pencil icon that appears at the top right of the application. Once inside the drawing section we will find the new pixelation tool In the bottom right.

Once the new drawing option is selected, we only have to paint in the area we want to pixelatewhich will smudge the painted area with large pixels so that you won’t be able to recognize what was in the photo or screenshot, making it the perfect tool for blur faces or texts that we do not want to be shared.