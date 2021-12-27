WhatsApp, finding a shop nearby will be even easier

WhatsApp developers have made no secret of wanting to evolve the popular messaging service to become a powerful communication channel between consumers and companies. For example, for some time there have been virtual showcases and the purchase button, and more generally a commitment to develop features that can simplify the search for companies. The latest clue to the efforts in this direction is provided by WABetaInfo which mentions the “Business Nearby” function currently under development and not yet integrated in a beta version. In other words, a tool that allows you to define the search area of ​​a nearby company in more detail, by means of filters.

The leaked screenshot clearly shows that it’s possible filter activities by categories (e.g. restaurants, grocery stores, clothing stores, and so on). The screenshot is from a version of WhatsApp for Android, but it is likely that the new search function will also arrive on iOS. The doubt about the timing and the markets in which it can be used remains to be resolved. It should be remembered that the experimentation of the search functionality of companies near the user started last September in a limited number of countries – at the time we were only talking about the city of Sao Paulo (Brazil).