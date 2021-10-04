WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram are down globally

We do have a problem! Users of Instagram, WhatsApp and Facebook are reporting operational problems in several countries such as the United States, Russia, Spain and the Netherlands, according to the DownDetector portal.

Internet users have pointed out that, in the case of WhatsApp, the system allows you to write new messages, but they are not sent despite having a stable Internet connection. The text is suspended with the “clock” icon as if it were in process, but it never reaches the destination.

Instagram and Facebook, for their part, are completely down. Users cannot access their accounts.

Let us remember that the fall of these three services is due to the fact that they are all part of the Facebook conglomerate, so the fall of a server -depending on the severity- can affect the entire network. This causes users to turn to other platforms, such as Twitter and Telegram, to continue their communications until Facebook communicates the reason for the global drop.

WHY DO I NOT RECEIVE MESSAGES FROM WHATSAPP WEB WHEN I AM CONNECTED

There are several reasons, why we will mention them so that you can solve the one you have. Learn how to solve the problem of receiving messages in WhatsApp Web :

In order to solve the connectivity problem of WhatsApp Web is that both your phone and the computer must be linked using the same Wi-Fi or IP signal.

is that both your phone and the computer must be linked using the same Wi-Fi or IP signal. IF you stopped receiving messages, check if your cell phone is disconnected from Wi-Fi and is only using the data packet.

Another recurring problem of why you do not receive messages on WhatsApp Web is because your phone has a low battery and needs to be connected.

In addition to this, another aspect that you should take into consideration is that in the WhatsApp Web section of your cell phone it should only be linked to four different devices. If there is too much, close them so there are no future problems.

This is also due to misinformation when running other programs on your computer. To do this, you must restart WhatsApp Web either by closing and opening the application for the PC or by refreshing the page.

Another solution is also found in restarting your computer altogether. Also check that WhatsApp Web does not have a new update version, which is quite recurring.

