WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram are down all over the world [TODO RESUELTO]

If you have been trying to access WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram for a long time, forget it because The three social networks of Mark Zuckerberg’s have been inoperative since 5:40 p.m.. Do not look at the internet connection or mobile data or Wi-Fi, all the problems come from a massive crash of servers practically all over the world.

We’re aware that some people are having trouble accessing our apps and products. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible, and we apologize for any inconvenience. – Facebook Facebook) October 4, 2021

According to El País, John Graham-Cumming, Cloudflare’s Chief Technology Officer, has detected around 17:50 (Spanish time) how “Facebook disappeared from the internet: when someone types facebook.com in their browser, the DNS domain name system does not know where to go because the route has changed and it does not recognize a new one “. Everything seems to indicate that it will be a problem that will last for a long time.

We’re aware that some people are experiencing issues with WhatsApp at the moment. We’re working to get things back to normal and will send an update here as soon as possible. Thanks for your patience! – WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) October 4, 2021

19:47: At this time, neither WhatsApp, nor Facebook nor Instagram have detailed what is happening, if it is a specific fortuitous technical problem or caused by an attack orchestrated by hackers. At this time there are several hours in which users have chosen to resort to the DMs of Twitter, Telegram, and even SMS and iOS Messages, which works similar to WhatsApp.

21:36: Both WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram maintain the same publications uploaded in their official Twitter profiles in the early afternoon, around 6:00 p.m. when the problems started. Although there is no official version, some experts talk about a problem with the DNS caused by the parent company, that is to say, Facebook, which would have literally disappeared from the internet. For this reason, it is not possible to send or receive WhatsApp messages, or to publish on our social network or Instagram profiles.

Instagram and friends are having a little bit of a hard time right now, and you may be having issues using them. Bear with us, we’re on it! #instagramdown – Instagram Comms (@InstagramComms) October 4, 2021

21:52: Information is beginning to arrive that the problem could be more serious than expected. Some unofficial sources speak of a massive leak, of more than 1,500 million passwords of both Facebook and Instagram users. At the moment, the service has not been restored.

Update: This is an unconfirmed report and no statement has been released from Facebook. Here is the original source: https: //t.co/VTkauU0YLV – Fintwit (@fintwit_news) October 4, 2021

The DNS problem seems more serious than expected and as some Twitter accounts claim, “someone removed large sections of the routing [DNS]… that it does not mean that Facebook is down but, from the looks of it … it means that Facebook is GONE“.

So, someone deleted large sections of the routing …. that doesn’t mean Facebook is just down, from the looks of it …. that means Facebook is GONE. pic.twitter.com/OCZWPD2okw – The Academy (@BenjaminEnfield) October 4, 2021

23:03: It seems that the disconnection could last several more hours, until dawn, and although there is no official data, the clues that the experts follow point to a problem with the DNS and an accidental “self-delete” from the social network itself: “It seems that the root of the Facebook problem is that someone from FB has deleted their BGP tables from the Internet […] And they can’t access to reconfigure their BGP because FB hosts its own DNS servers […] Translation: They have deleted themselves from the Internet. “

It seems that the root of Facebook’s problem is that someone from FB has deleted their BGP tables from the Internet. And they can’t access to reconfigure their BGP because FB hosts its own DNS servers. Translation: They have deleted themselves from the Internet 🤦‍♀️ – Rafa Merino (@rafamerino) October 4, 2021

Throughout this past dawn WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram service was restored.