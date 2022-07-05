HomeMobileAndroidWhatsApp extends the time to delete messages for everyone in any chat

WhatsApp extends the time to delete messages for everyone in any chat

By Brian Adam
Continuing with its regular updates, beyond the actual news for privacy, this time WhatsApp will bring us the expansion of one of its favorite features by users: delete messages. And it is that until now we had the option of deleting any message to hide it from our own chat, without restrictions; Y an option to delete messages for everyonein this case limited to a maximum of 1 hour, 8 minutes and 16 seconds since it was sent.

However, since branding is human, and many times we don’t review our own messages until a long time later, it is not difficult for us to regret some content that we share. That is why the Meta app has decided update and increase time availability for this action.

Currently only available for the participants of the beta 2.22.15.8 available in the application for Android tests, as they have shared from WABetaInfo, the new time that we will have to delete messages for everyone will be increased massively, passing up to two days and 12 hours.

WhatsApp delete messages for everyone increases time

Microsoft backs down on Windows 11 requirements: Could support 7th Gen Ryzen 1000 and Core

As for when we could expect to see this feature, as always, presence in WhatsApp testing it does not have to mean an immediate deployment in the next update of the general applicationalthough without a doubt, being an update of an already present function, it is very possible that the wait will be noticeably shorter than the new implementations.

That said, it is worth mentioning that WhatsApp is currently working on a large number of updates, among which are some improvements for group audio calls, the ability to see status updates in the chat list, or the ability to use a single WhatsApp account on multiple devices.

On the other hand, also related to the message deletion function, the company is also testing a new ability to delete any messages in groups for the administrators of these. Although it seems this function will still take a little longer to be available in the final application.

