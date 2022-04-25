Tech NewsAppsSocial Networks

WhatsApp extends the maximum number of participants in calls

By: Brian Adam

Date:

Share post:

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

The latest update to the WhatsApp app on iOS, identified as version 22.8.80, adds some interesting new features to WhatsApp. Some are minor, but the most outstanding is the one that allows to establish communications by call between a maximum of 32 participants.

WhatsApp goes from 8 to 32 participants in calls

Until now, the maximum number of participants who could intervene in a WhatsApp call was eight, so the extension means multiplying the limit of participants by four. For a long time, the options to establish conversations between such a large number of participants were limited to other platforms such as Zoom or Facebook Messenger, although there was a way to start a chat on WhatsApp in which 50 participants participated.

Read moreADAC Rallye Deutschland: ŠKODA’s Jan Kopecký and co-driver Pavel Dresler win WRC 2 Pro category

From now on, when an invitation to be part of such a large conversation is received, the “Incoming call” notice will be displayed on the screen and it will be shown who is the person from whom the initiative of the group call originates, in addition to being able to know the details of who are the participants in said call accessing from the history Of the same.

Read:

Apple to scan photos on iPhones and iCloud in search of child abuse, report says

Other news coming to WhatsApp

This is not, however, the only novelty incorporated in the most recent update of WhatsApp for iOS. Some of them are the following:

Read moreCompanies take baby steps toward home robots at CES

-Redesign of some elements of its user interface, especially a design that highlights the speakers and voice waves that appear in new voice messages.

-New look of voice message bubbles.

Read moreApple buys edge-based AI startup Xnor.ai for a reported $200M

-Aesthetic modification in the information about contacts and groups.

-New access to photos and user videos stored on the iPhone camera roll.

Read:

CheckOutPage, the way to sell documents on the internet

These innovations, which for the moment only reach iOS, will soon be available to users of the Android ecosystem, but they are also expected to reach the web version of WhatsApp.

Reactions 2.0 is also expected to arrive as a novelty, a renewal of this function that will allow you to react to messages using an emoji to choose from the emoji selector. In a later phase, the different options to select different skin tones will also reach these emojis.

.

Previous articleDiablo Immortal already has a date: June 2 for Android, iOS… and PC!
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Related articles

Android

Diablo Immortal already has a date: June 2 for Android, iOS… and PC!

Blizzard's history with Diablo Immortal comes from long, very long. And it is that years have passed...
Tech News

Twitter could accept Musk’s offer on Monday, report says

After the release of the poison pill days ago, from Twitter they seem to be reconsidering the acquisition...
Ireland

Orange-level fire alert as Met Eireann weather forecasts dry week for Dublin

As Ireland is set to bask in glorious sunshine with temperatures to remain high, an orange-level fire alert...
Tech News

Starlink’s next goal: to offer quality WiFi on planes. How will they do it?

Elon Musk surprised everyone by presenting Starlink, a satellite system to offer Internet connectivity from anywhere. ...