WhatsApp extends the maximum number of participants in calls

The latest update to the WhatsApp app on iOS, identified as version 22.8.80, adds some interesting new features to WhatsApp. Some are minor, but the most outstanding is the one that allows to establish communications by call between a maximum of 32 participants.

WhatsApp goes from 8 to 32 participants in calls

Until now, the maximum number of participants who could intervene in a WhatsApp call was eight, so the extension means multiplying the limit of participants by four. For a long time, the options to establish conversations between such a large number of participants were limited to other platforms such as Zoom or Facebook Messenger, although there was a way to start a chat on WhatsApp in which 50 participants participated.

From now on, when an invitation to be part of such a large conversation is received, the “Incoming call” notice will be displayed on the screen and it will be shown who is the person from whom the initiative of the group call originates, in addition to being able to know the details of who are the participants in said call accessing from the history Of the same.

Other news coming to WhatsApp

This is not, however, the only novelty incorporated in the most recent update of WhatsApp for iOS. Some of them are the following:

-Redesign of some elements of its user interface, especially a design that highlights the speakers and voice waves that appear in new voice messages.

-New look of voice message bubbles.

-Aesthetic modification in the information about contacts and groups.

-New access to photos and user videos stored on the iPhone camera roll.

These innovations, which for the moment only reach iOS, will soon be available to users of the Android ecosystem, but they are also expected to reach the web version of WhatsApp.

Reactions 2.0 is also expected to arrive as a novelty, a renewal of this function that will allow you to react to messages using an emoji to choose from the emoji selector. In a later phase, the different options to select different skin tones will also reach these emojis.

.