WhatsApp down worldwide

- Advertisement -

If you are trying to send a message to a close friend or relative, an audio note, a photo or a video through WhatsApp, you may have noticed that right now it is impossible. It is not a problem with your Internet connection or your mobile, but WhatsApp is experiencing a complete drop in its service.

WhatsApp also does not allow the sending of stickers or updating the States

The interruption of the WhatsApp service is taking place globally, although there are some countries that are more affected than others, including Spain.

The failure occurred around 9 in the morning Spanish time and has not yet been resolved by WhatsApp engineers. The company has not offered any explanation for the moment on its official Twitter account. However, if you consult the Downdetector.org website, where activity is monitored on different social networks and online platforms, you can see that failures are being recorded in different parts of the world.

- Advertisement -

The interruptions in the service have caused many users to go to social networks to express their dissatisfaction or to ask if WhatsApp had really fallen. Right now, the hashtag #WhatsAppDown is already a trend in many territories and worldwide, in relation to the fall of the WhatsApp service.

All twitter waiting for those who come from WhatsApp to see if it has fallen pic.twitter.com/H5vfVbjRoK — Angela (@kanke82) October 25, 2022

The causes of this partial drop in the WhatsApp service are unknown, which could be caused by server saturation or a code update, but for now they are nothing more than speculation. We will have to wait for the company to make some official communication to find out what is the real reason for the interruption of service in WhatsApp.