WhatsApp: discover the hidden story behind the emoji of beers colliding

The emojis of WhatsApp They remain in force since 2009, even when the company added the animated stickers or stickers and it was thought that they would replace the classic yellow icons. It is common for different emoticons to be used in a conversation, as these serve to convey feelings such as: love, hate, sadness, happiness, etc., also, to substitute certain words or represent something, but there are some that hide an interesting story such as is the case of beer mugs colliding, do you know why they collide? we will explain it below.

In accordance with Emojitracker, a web portal dedicated to counting the number of times an emoticon is shared in real time by Twitter, positions the icon of beers crashing into position number 252, making it one of the most used in different messaging platforms and social networks such as: Facebook, Instagram, etc.

WHAT IS THE MEANING OF EMOJI

The emoji was created in 2010 and approved by Unicode in 2015, WhatsApp He called it as “Tinkle of beer mugs”, it is shown as two giant glasses of very cold beer with foamy heads that collide with each other, representing a celebratory toast or the traditional Cheers! Emojipedia.

Why do they collide? There are two reasons why people perform this gesture, the first one originated in Europe, where people felt that the sound that is emitted when hitting the jugs drives away evil spirits. The second indicates that when both glasses collided, the liquid spilled from one glass to another, this is a test to give confidence that the drinks had not been poisoned or adulterated, even in Peru the typical phrase is usually said, “Get the poison out of the beer bottle”.

THE EMOJI IS ALSO KNOWN AS

Beers

Health.

Clink of beer mugs.

The design of the emoticons varies according to the operating system, mobile device or social network (Photo: Emojipedia)



