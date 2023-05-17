WhatsApp develops new animated emojis with Lottie

After announcing the development of its first animated emoji with Lottie, the “Partying Face”, the site WABetaInfo discovered an interesting new one. WhatsApp is reportedly planning to bring six additional animated emojis in a future app update.

Last month, WABetaInfo discovered that WhatsApp was developing new animated emojis with Lottie, an optimized library that allows designers to create small-size animations while maintaining their proportions and quality. As simple as it seems, many users want emojis with animated effects. Now, WhatsApp has been discovered to be developing six additional animated emojis that will be coming to the app soon. As seen below, WhatsApp plans to introduce more animated emojis in addition to "Partying Face". The list includes: Face with Tears of Joy, Loudly Crying Face, Crying Face, Face with Open Mouth, Red Heart and Fire. Apparently, the choice makes sense, as they are the emojis most used by users on a daily basis.

It is worth mentioning that the quality of the emojis in the animation will differ from the final version in terms of fluidity, since the video published on the page is compressed for a better browsing experience. This novelty is very similar to what users have found on Telegram for a long time. In case you use the application, you will not be surprised by this new feature on WhatsApp. The ability to send animated emojis is under development and will arrive in a future beta update for WhatsApp on Desktop, Android and iOS. There is still no forecast for the novelty to have its distribution started in the stable version.