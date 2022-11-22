WhatsApp develops lock screen for Desktop version

After bringing the possibility of forwarding media with subtitles to WhatsApp Desktop Beta, the company is working on a new way to improve the security of the application for computers. According to the WABetaInfo website, WhatsApp develops a password lock screen in the Desktop version.

3 years ago, WhatsApp brought lock screen functionality to Android and iOS. Thanks to the feature, users now have an extra layer of security, allowing them to use a password to prevent unauthorized access to their conversations. However, the version for computers was left out and never received the functionality. However, WhatsApp has finally started to develop the lock screen for the Desktop version. As can be seen in the image below, a password will be required each time the user opens the application, something useful for those who share the computer with other people. It is worth mentioning that the functionality is optional and if he chooses the security method, he should have options when WhatsApp should ask for the password.

WhatsApp reinforces that the password will be saved locally and if you forget it, you will need to exit the application and do the login process again through your device with the QR Code. As the feature is still under development, some UI elements are not ready yet and may not be pictured above. In addition, WhatsApp is also expected to implement Touch ID on Mac. The lock screen functionality for WhatsApp on Desktop is under development and there is no forecast for testing to start in beta.