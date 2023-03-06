WhatsApp develops feature to silence calls from unknown numbers

In the latest version of WhatsApp beta for Android, the WABetaInfo website discovered that the application is developing a new feature that will allow you to silence calls from unknown numbers. The feature will bring several advantages, such as reducing interruptions and not being bothered by spam calls.

With the launch of Communities, some users complained about being approached by unknown numbers that were part of the community, since the cell phone number is visible. Because of this, community creators could be harassed, even without a valid reason and permission to do so. Fortunately, a new feature is under development that could solve this pesky problem. As seen in the image below, WhatsApp is developing functionality that will allow users to mute calls from unknown numbers. The option will stay in the settings section and once enabled, unwanted calls will be listed in the calls and notification center.

The new feature could help significantly reduce spam calls. In recent years, the issue has grown to become one of the favorite forms of in-app scams. The new functionality to mute unknown numbers is still under development and has not been made available to beta users. If no serious problems are found, it will be released for testing and then, it will reach everyone for an update. Recently, WhatsApp beta for Android received optimizations in its interface for tablets, splitting the screen.