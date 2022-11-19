WhatsApp desktop beta starts testing subtitles on forwarded media

After releasing icons with a profile picture in chats, WhatsApp beta for Desktop started testing with a long-awaited function.
The update 2.2245.5 brings the possibility to forward images, videos, GIFs and documents with a caption.
After releasing version 2.22.23.15 of WhatsApp beta for Android, WABetaInfo revealed that the application worked on a function to forward media with subtitles. With the feature, users can resend images, videos, GIFs and documents with the original caption.
The feature also arrived on WhatsApp beta for iOS with the 22.23.0.72 update, but it had not yet appeared on WhatsApp for Desktop. Fortunately, testing has started with the latest update.
As seen in the image below, a new screen will show the caption when you forward images, videos, GIFs and document. This will let you know exactly what you are forwarding, as well as giving the user control if they want to remove the caption from media forwarded to their contacts.
It is worth noting that the functionality is available to some beta users after installing WhatsApp Desktop update 2.2245.5 and will reach more accounts in the coming days.
There is no forecast to arrive in the stable version, but with the beginning of the testing phase and if no serious problems are found, it will be publicly released soon.
This week, WhatsApp beta for Android started testing with a new camera mode. The functionality has been completely overhauled, allowing you to quickly switch between video and photo mode.
