WhatsApp desktop beta starts testing subtitles on forwarded media

After releasing version 2.22.23.15 of WhatsApp beta for Android, WABetaInfo revealed that the application worked on a function to forward media with subtitles. With the feature, users can resend images, videos, GIFs and documents with the original caption.

The feature also arrived on WhatsApp beta for iOS with the 22.23.0.72 update, but it had not yet appeared on WhatsApp for Desktop. Fortunately, testing has started with the latest update.

As seen in the image below, a new screen will show the caption when you forward images, videos, GIFs and document. This will let you know exactly what you are forwarding, as well as giving the user control if they want to remove the caption from media forwarded to their contacts.