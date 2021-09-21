WhatsApp Delta: download and install the APK without problems

How is it different from the Plus, Mods or Heymods version? There are changes? Are you one of the people who like to use WhatsApp to communicate with family and friends? Through it, a large part of its users can not only send emojis or some text message, but also make video calls and long distance calls totally free. Here we tell you more details about the app.

SIGHT: So you can find businesses near your home from WhatsApp

But in the last days WhatsApp Delta has been imposed on the original. There are several people who already have this variant that has many more functions than the Google Play p iOS Store app.

WhatsApp Delta At the moment it can only be downloaded via APK from any website and brings a variety of new features very similar to the Plus version. Do you want to have it? Well, here we will tell you how to install it in case you want to try it for a few days.

Remember that it will depend on each user to continue using WhatsApp Delta since, to a large extent, WhatsApp can ban your account or suspend it and thus lose all your conversations, photos, videos, among others, that you have shared within the APK for Android devices.

HOW TO DOWNLOAD WHATSAPP DELTA: FREE APK

What is WhatsApp Delta and how is it different from the Plus version? The application is nothing but Me WhatsApp , the alternative app to the original WhatsApp that allows you not only to send messages but to schedule, edit and even auto-delete them when a person sees them immediately.

You also have the ability to change the color of the entire platform, as well as add a variety of themes to change the background of calls and video calls.

In WhatsApp Delta you can answer the messages automatically. (Photo: MAG)

In WhatsApp Delta you can also send a message without having to add it as a contact, open your conversations on any cell phone, reply automatically and even restart the entire app so that there is absolutely nothing left.

To download WhatsApp Delta, all you have to do is enter the following link to install the APK. Remember that you must not have a similar program or you will fail in the attempt. It also only works on Android devices since the operating system is quite closed on iPhones.

Do you have a problem with WhatsApp? Do you need to report it? If you have any kind of problem, then you should write to their contact email: [email protected] or [email protected] You can also make the same request from your iPhone through the exclusive service for iOS.

Now, if you need to make a general query, you can fill in the form using this link. There you just have to put your phone number, in addition to the code of your region, and then write your message after identifying yourself.