WhatsApp creates shortcut for option to mute groups in new beta version

In addition to testing an option that allows you to post voice messages in Statuses, WhatsApp beta also listened to public feedback and should facilitate access to muting groups.
According to WABetaInfo staff, the novelty is present in the latest beta released for the desktop version of the messenger, and the idea is simple. O bell icon must be at the top of the chat next to the search options and the three dots for more actions.
With this, the user will be able to mute any group easily, something that most people want these days.
A curious detail is that this functionality is not yet available in the Android or iOS version, but the messenger has also been testing another very interesting option for the mobile audience.
WABetaInfo reports that users will soon be able to choose an option to automatically mute large groups. With that, it won’t even be necessary to go after the option to disable notifications.
For now, the news is being tested in the beta app and may take a while to reach the public that uses the stable version of WhatsApp.
