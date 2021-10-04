WhatsApp crash: transfer your conversations to Telegram with these steps

Many times when it falls WhatsApp , several of its users turn to other social networks such as Telegram in order to continue talking with all his friends in order to know if the service of the first one was restored. While this tends to take a long time, many want their chats to be exported to the instant messaging app.

If your texts do not arrive accurately, then Telegram it is salvation. In the app you can find an infinite number of functions, even some that are not in WhatsApp . For example, you have the possibility to make totally secret chats and even change the color of the entire platform to the color you want.

But it’s not the only thing, through your main page l, the app that is found in all application stores such as Google Play, App Gallery or iOS Store, has the powerful function of being able to export your conversations from WhatsApp . How do you do it?

If you want to follow a conversation without losing the thread, then this is the trick you should try right now. Best of all, it is not necessary for WhatsApp to be operational, you can even transfer your conversations to Telegram without the need for the Facebook app to be operational.

HOW TO MOVE ALL YOUR CONVERSATIONS FROM WHATSAPP TO TELEGRAM

Unlike WhatsApp, Telegram allows you to open your conversations on any smartphone and even the computers you want. So get to work to be able to move your chats:

The first thing will be to go to WhatsApp.

Even if it is down, you must click on the conversation that you want to export to Telegram.

Press the three dots at the top right of WhatsApp.

Now look for the alternative More.

We select Export conversation.

At that time, a variety of applications will appear at the bottom.

Look for the Telegram and that’s it.

At that moment, all the conversations in the contact you have selected will appear, but in Telegram.

Perform these steps every so often so that, in case WhatsApp crashes again, you can have a backup.

Do you have a problem with WhatsApp? Do you need to report it? If you have any kind of problem, then you should write to their contact email: [email protected] or [email protected]