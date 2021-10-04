WhatsApp crash: transfer your conversations to Signal with these steps

Yes WhatsApp or Telegram have connection problems, or have fallen, then you have a third alternative to continue chatting with all your friends: it is about Signal . Although it is not as popular as the first one, it also allows you to perform all kinds of functions such as chatting, sending photos, videos, GIFs and even emojis of various types.

Its platform is easy to use and you don’t need to be an expert to be able to chat or make a video call with someone. Like WhatsApp , Signal It has a series of buttons that make communication easier.

SIGHT: WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram are down globally

However, in case we want to pass our conversations from WhatsApp to Signal You will have to carry out a series of not so complicated steps so that you can continue chatting with your friends, contacts, coworkers or family.

Best of all, you can not only transfer your personal chats, but also those photos and videos that you have sent to groups so that you do not lose track of what you want to say. How do you do it? Well, here we will provide you with all the steps.

HOW TO PASS YOUR CONVERSATIONS FROM WHATSAPP TO SIGNAL

The steps are not complicated, and you don’t have to be a social media expert to achieve it if you want to use one of these applications. Learn how to pass your conversations from WhatsApp to Signal :

The first thing will be to enter WhatsApp.

After that go to the individual or group conversation that you want to export.

Then press the three buttons in the upper corner.

In this section you must click where it says “Export”.

In this way you will be able to select all your conversations from WhatsApp to Signal. (Photo: Composition)