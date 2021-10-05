WhatsApp crash: 5 apps to download on your cell phone to keep chatting

If the app WhatsApp is out of service or down, as sometimes happens, several of its users tend to resort to applications with similar functions in order to continue chatting with a client, a company, or simply with all your friends and thus comment on what what happens to the social network.

For this, there are a variety of very different alternatives to WhatsApp , Facebook Messenger or the classic Instagram DMs. The best of all is that in them you can even continue the conversations you have with a certain person and even continue sending photos, videos, GIFs, stickers and emojis.

What are these? Yes WhatsApp It goes down for several hours, due to the failure of Facebook servers, you can have apps as an alternative to talk to whoever you want even if it is too far away. The only requirement is that that person must have the app installed on the cell phone, as well as a phone number.

So get to work and always use one of them in case of any eventuality with Facebook applications, otherwise your cell phone will be useless. Best of all, they don’t take up too much if you don’t have chats saved in it and you only use it sporadically.

5 APPLICATIONS YOU SHOULD HAVE IN THE FACE OF A WHATSAPP DROP

SMS: The Google application for text messages allows you to send not only the traditional words, but also to attach photos and animated stickers. Through it we can also know if a person has read or not what we have sent. It is a good alternative to having it on your mobile. If you have it, don't delete it.

Signal: Although it has many functions similar to WhatsApp, in it you can chat without problems. The only thing you must have is internet connectivity so that you can send everything you want.

Telegram: It is the strongest alternative and has elements that in WhatsApp almost does not have, such as the customization of the color of the app, secret chats, messages that self-destruct in an instant, etc.

