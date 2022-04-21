MobileAndroidTech News

Whatsapp could charge a subscription to have it available on more devices

By: Brian Adam

Date:

Share post:

Currently it is possible to use WhatsApp on a mobile device and in 4 web browsers at the same time, but if we want to expand those numbers, we will surely have to go through the box, pay a subscription.

Read moreADAC Rallye Deutschland: ŠKODA’s Jan Kopecký and co-driver Pavel Dresler win WRC 2 Pro category

This follows from the development version, which shows a new plan for business accounts with the aim of offering some additional features to subscribers.

Read:

Samsung Galaxy A73 5G: its screen and cameras want to dominate the mid-range

One of these new plans will support up to 10 devices linked to an account, but always speaking of web browsers, at the moment there is no option that allows WhatsApp to be used on more than one mobile at the same time.

Read moreCompanies take baby steps toward home robots at CES

The idea is that a company with more than 4 employees can manage the same WhatsApp business account by paying a subscription that, in addition to offering more simultaneous connections, would surely also provide other benefits.

At the moment there is no sign of this function neither in android nor in iOS, neither in the official nor in the beta version, but signs can be seen in the development version, which means that at any moment they could go back and do not launch the system we discussed.

Read moreApple buys edge-based AI startup Xnor.ai for a reported $200M

Meta has always assured that WhatsApp will be a free service, but it is not easy to find a business model. They have always focused on monetizing the commercial version, Whatsapp Business, but even so we are talking about an application that is used by hundreds of millions of people around the world and that generates absolutely nothing for its owner, not even data, since the laws They prevent the transfer of information between WhatsApp and Facebook.

Surely the optional subscription to obtain more features will be the final recipe to get some money out of something as used as WhatsApp.

Read:

How to choose the best microSD card for your Android terminal

Previous articleNew Dublin Airport express bus route launched with service every half an hour
Next articleBlack Shark Sixgill K2 lands as a cheap mechanical keyboard
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Related articles

Tech News

Black Shark Sixgill K2 lands as a cheap mechanical keyboard

After passing through the gaming mobile market, and following a bit in the trail of diversity of Xiaomi...
Ireland

New Dublin Airport express bus route launched with service every half an hour

A new express bus route between Dublin city centre and Dublin Airport which runs every half an hour...
Apple

WhatsApp, premium subscription for extended multi-device is coming | Rumor

WhatsApp may have found one new monetization strategy: a premium subscription to make the most of the functionality...
Mobile

The Xiaomi CIVI 1S is official: complete and at a great price… Watch out, iPhone SE!

On time for your appointment, a new Xiaomi smartphone has been announced that aims to push even...