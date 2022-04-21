Whatsapp could charge a subscription to have it available on more devices

Currently it is possible to use WhatsApp on a mobile device and in 4 web browsers at the same time, but if we want to expand those numbers, we will surely have to go through the box, pay a subscription.

This follows from the development version, which shows a new plan for business accounts with the aim of offering some additional features to subscribers.

One of these new plans will support up to 10 devices linked to an account, but always speaking of web browsers, at the moment there is no option that allows WhatsApp to be used on more than one mobile at the same time.

The idea is that a company with more than 4 employees can manage the same WhatsApp business account by paying a subscription that, in addition to offering more simultaneous connections, would surely also provide other benefits.

At the moment there is no sign of this function neither in android nor in iOS, neither in the official nor in the beta version, but signs can be seen in the development version, which means that at any moment they could go back and do not launch the system we discussed.

Meta has always assured that WhatsApp will be a free service, but it is not easy to find a business model. They have always focused on monetizing the commercial version, Whatsapp Business, but even so we are talking about an application that is used by hundreds of millions of people around the world and that generates absolutely nothing for its owner, not even data, since the laws They prevent the transfer of information between WhatsApp and Facebook.

Surely the optional subscription to obtain more features will be the final recipe to get some money out of something as used as WhatsApp.