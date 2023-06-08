WhatsApp copies Telegram and launches Channels function for messages to more people

- Advertisement -

This Thursday (8), WhatsApp made the Channels feature available to its users. The feature is known to have existed for some time in Telegram and arrives at the Meta messenger without major differences from what is known. The Channels consist of spaces with no limitation of members, which allows you to send messages to an unlimited number of people. However, the sending happens unidirectionally, that is, only by the administrator, without the members being able to interact through messages.

Despite this rule, members of a channel can react with emojis to publications and respond to polls when they are posted. In addition, participation in channels takes place through invitations granted in chats, emails or other means. To maintain privacy, phone numbers and email addresses of admins and followers will not be visible to other members. Channel news can be seen in a separate tab called "Updates". The intention is that creators will be able to leverage the tool to provide up-to-the-minute information about businesses, hobbies, local authorities, sports teams and the weather.

Availability The Channels feature for WhatsApp debuted on Thursday (7), in countries like Colombia and Singapore. It is expected to be launched in other markets, such as Europe, only in the coming months. For the future, the messenger should still receive the option to send photos in HD on Android and iOS. The functionality is already present in the Beta version of the application. So, did you like the arrival of Channels to WhatsApp? Leave your opinion in the comments below.