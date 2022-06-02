WhatsApp continues with its improvements: it will allow you to recover deleted messages

One of the mistakes that are usually made when using an application on the mobile is to delete something. If you have failed automatically you regret it and, in general, apps allow you to undo the wrong almost automatically. One that surprisingly does not offer this possibility is WhatsApp. But, from what has been known, this will change in a short time. The truth is that it does not offer this option, it is something that does not make much sense for a development in which content is sent constantly, be it text or multimedia. The usual thing is to make mistakes from time to time and, therefore, the logical thing is to allow users to correct what has not turned out as it should. Just yesterday it was known that work was being done on taking the step with the edition of the messages and, today, it is the turn of deleting them. This is an excellent idea that comes late, yes, but it is still great news. What exactly is WhatsApp stealing Well, as you can see in the image that we leave after this paragraph, it is adding a small bar at the bottom of the screen once you have deleted some type of content. In the case of using the link that appears in it, the message that you have deleted appears again as if by magic. In other words, a way to avoid unwanted errors without causing a problem -both in personal and group chats-. The way to proceed is similar to the one that already exists in other applications, and the truth is that it is very helpful and not annoying at all. Come on, hit. Not everything is good in this addition The first thing that stands out is the time WhatsApp has decided to show the bar with the link that allows you to bring back a deleted message. If the data that has been published is correct, it will be a few seconds that can be seen on the screen. If, as it seems, there are less than five, it may be too little for a decision that has to be properly assessed. We will see if this is really confirmed, but the ideal would be to leave the option visible a little more. On the other hand, the function at the moment only works for the contents that have been deleted for ourselves, which means that its use is not global -since what is deleted for everyone the new option will not be functional, at least for the moment-. Again, it would be much better if everything that is deleted is capable of being recovered, but at least the initial step has been taken, that is true. Arrival… we will have to wait For the moment this new option in WhatsApp is being tested internally in the company, so there is still enough to make it a reality for everyone. Obviously, due to the phase in which it is, it is possible that there are important changes compared to what has been seen, but taking into account the importance of the new function, it is certain that the option to restore deleted messages in the application of which We talked, all users will enjoy it. >