WhatsApp continues to work on reactions: this will be the animation that will appear when reacting to a message

The reactions They have already become a basic feature of most messaging applications, since with a couple of touches on the screen it allows us** to express what we think of a message in an orderly way, since the reaction is anchored in said message .

Facebook was the one who popularized the reactions both in his messaging client and in his social network, to which Google and Telegram followed in his footsteps, but surprisingly WhatsApp still can’t stand the reactions but we know they’ve been working on it for a few weeks, and now we have news again.

This is the animation of the reactions in WhatsApp for Android

Until now we had only seen what WhatsApp reactions would look like on Android through a screenshotwhich is what we see above these lines, but now WABetaInfo shows us the video reactions for the first time, to display one of your animations.

The animation in reactions of WhatsApp arrive with the Beta in its version 2.22.6.6but this feature is still not available to users, but through a rooted device they have managed to activate the reactions to show that new animation.

WhatsApp reactions will be shown when we make a long press on a message to select it, just like in Facebook Messenger. There will appear at the top of the message a list with six reactions or emojis (I like it, I love it, It amuses me, It amazes me, It saddens me and the praying emoji). As well, When clicking on a reaction, the following animation will appear:

As we can see, the reaction will not appear suddenly in the bottom right of the message as in Facebook Messenger, but will have a small animation, in which the reaction appears giving a small bounce.

WhatsApp reactions are still under development, both in the Android and iOS versions as well as in the Web and PC versions. It is unknown when they will begin to be available through WhatsApp Beta, but seeing how advanced this feature is already, it seems that it will not be long in coming.

