WhatsApp continues to evolve: it will launch a new option in messages, which one?

One of the most used functions in Telegram is the possibility of sending messages to yourself. This, among other things, allows you to use the app as if it were a personal cloud, since the information is not lost and is available on all your devices linked to the account. Well, WhatsApp wants to offer this same option and has already started with the corresponding tests. According to the information that has been found in the latest version of WhatsApp for iOS, the function mentioned above can be used without problems in the app. In this way, you can send yourself a text message or a file to access it at the time you need it -and staying in the corresponding chat forever unless you decide to delete it-. At the moment, it is unknown if there is any space limitation, since the company’s servers are used, but if you want to compete with Telegram there should be none (beyond the size of the file in question). A use that does not have any complications The way in which this function can already be used in other messaging applications has been imitated. In this way, among the contacts you will automatically see (you do not have to do anything), one that has the name you use on WhatsApp and, in parentheses, the word You… This is so that there is no doubt. If you select it, you can write what you want as a reminder or note. It is even possible to do the same with a PDF that you upload or a text document. Even when you choose to share a content that is in another individual or group conversation, among the options that appears as a recipient is your new personal chat -it is the first one you see in the list with the text Send messages to this same number-. In this way, it is much easier to keep information without having to resort to the usual copy and paste, which until now was one of the few ways to keep a message, to use it later in the application. A novelty that can greatly improve WhatsApp The truth is that turning the messaging application into a small cloud has very positive implications, since the app can become an element that will be used in a much broader way from the very moment Make this feature available to everyone. Telegram is one of the great differences that it has compared to WhatsApp and, therefore, that the latter offers the option we are talking about is a success. It remains to be seen if it has the capacity on the servers to withstand this. But the truth is that, both personally and professionally, this is a function with excellent possibilities. At the moment, there is no date for a deployment for the stable version of WhatsApp. But, taking into account that we are talking about something fully functional in the test for iOS, it is not ruled out that it will not take long to be a reality for everyone. >