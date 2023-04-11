whatsapp companion mode: available for beta testers on android

- Advertisement -

In recent weeks, the rumors about the imminent arrival of Companion Mode in WhatsApp have become more insistent and now, as anticipated a few days ago, the function has finally landed on Android for all beta testers. The first phase took place in a limited number, with only a lucky few being able to enjoy it, but now there has been an extension to all beta accounts, which bodes well for a future release also in the final version.

What is Companion Mode? We have talked about it in detail in this article and it is basically the ability to use the same account on two mobile devices at the same time, whether they are smartphones or tablets, regardless of the operating system. This suggests, of course, that it will also soon be available on iOS. For now there are some important limitations, which we will explain better shortly.

Given the current operating system limitations, for the time being the second device can only be an Android phone or tablet. However, it must be said that if you have an iPhone it is already possible to connect a second Android phone, where the function is available (beta users only, it must be remembered).

To connect a secondary Android mobile device, you must first update WhatsApp beta to the latest version. When we enter the overflow menu within the recording screen, we will finally see the option “Connect a device”. At which point we will be able to open WhatsApp on the main device, go to Settings > Connected devices.

and point the device at the secondary device to scan the QR code. Once done, your chat history will be synced across all connected devices.

Despite the extension to all beta accounts on Android, we cannot exclude that some features may still be unavailable, such as the ability to publish a status update from the connected device or others that we will find active in the final version. Up to four devices can be connected at the same time and all personal messages and calls will remain encrypted on every device in the group.

At the moment the function is only active on the latest Android beta version of WhatsApp Messenger and WhatsApp Business, therefore the next big step will be to enable it on iOS as well and then introduce it definitively in the public version. When? Impossible to say, but we will continue to follow its developments.