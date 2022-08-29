WhatsApp Community arrives on the Android beta, but only for a few

- Advertisement -

WhatsApp Community is coming: the function officially announced in mid-April is not yet active, but has begun to peep into the beta for n. 2.22.19.3. Nor for everyone who has installed this version, but only for a limited group of users. The very first signs of an impending debut came a couple of weeks ago, when the Community tab had "appeared" in the desktop version of the messaging app – in which case it was still in development and hidden within the code.

WHAT’S THIS

WhatsApp Community is a group aggregator separated from each other that are brought together within a “multi-group”. As WhatsApp itself explains, it is a tool that

it will allow people to aggregate separate groups into a larger group according to the structure most congenial to them.

This is a particularly useful function in different contexts: the Community would allow, for example, the head teacher to have within the same container (the Community) several groups (each single class) thus facilitating the sending of communications, which from time to time at times they may only be addressed to certain groups or to the entire community.

It will be possible to join a Community by receiving an invitation link by the administrator, alternatively you can join manually. The novelty of the Android 2.22.19.3 beta is that it can create a Community using the dedicated button (see image). They are allowed at the moment up to 10 groups (sub-groups). Each user who is part of this Community is free to participate in any group or to leave it, while maintaining his presence within the Community itself.

WABetaInfo explains that once the functionality will allow users to keep their phone number hidden for privacy reasons. At the moment, however, personal information is still visible.