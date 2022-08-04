WhatsApp changes the way you see who has left a group

- Advertisement -

Surely you are in a in which controversy has been created because someone has it. This is much more common than it should be, and it seems that the company has decided that it is going to take action on the matter, as has been seen in the trial version for iOS. The company that is now owned by Meta (former Facebook) is testing a new way to see who has left a group and, most importantly, that the usual notice that appears on the group screen when a member decides to leave is something From the past. And, the truth is that this is a success and how things are going to be fit perfectly with what may be needed in this regard. The changes that WhatsApp is preparing The most positive thing, as we have indicated, is that the message “Iván has left the group” will not appear again, so those who like to create controversy with something that is most normal (regardless of the reasons you have), they will not have it as easy as before. In addition, this considerably increases privacy, since the specific notification will only be received by the administrators -who have more and more functions and power within WhatsApp groups-. Therefore, what members of a group do personally are respected in a much more effective way. And, this is always positive because on many occasions what you want when going out is not to create controversy… and, to the surprise of some, what is achieved is quite the opposite. That said, a success by WhatsApp. How to know who left a group Obviously, from the company they have left a way to know this. And, for this, they have enabled a new section in the group information where you can see the former members who were active in the group. In other words, you can find out who has left here… But you have to do a specific search. It supposes an effort and, therefore, more than one will decide not to do it. In addition, the information displayed has an expiration date: once 60 days have passed since someone left the WhatsApp group, their name will no longer be visible on the list. Consequently, it is possible that the action of leaving can go virtually unnoticed by most users. With the exception, as we have mentioned before, of the administrators. As usual in the additions in the test versions, it will take a while for the company to be clear that everything works -and, in addition, this new function has to reach the Android application-. Something that will happen in a very short time. Therefore, it is normal that in one or two months it is possible that this new way of proceeding in WhatsApp groups will be an option for all users with the stable version. >