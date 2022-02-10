Search here...
WhatsApp changes the design of one of those screens that you would never want to see

By: Brian Adam

Although the dark theme of WhatsApp has been with us for a long time, that has not stopped the application from polishing small details that did not look quite right after modifying those background tones and texts or graphic elements. And there is a screen, that many of us would not want to see in life, which has been the one that is receiving all the changes. At the moment and as always in these cases, within the beta versions, which are the place where these new features that come to improve the way we use WhatsApp appear first. And in this case, everything has to do with a change in the design of the screen that tells us if, after a review by the app, they accept to lift the blocking of the account or if it becomes permanent and we have to use the messaging client with another number. More information, but unclear WhatsApp has chosen to revamp the acceptance screen of our allegations or reject them by showing the result in a very graphic way. The truth is that you will not need to read too much to understand at a glance if we have been accepted or not. For the first, WhatsApp uses a highly visible green check and to tell us that we have a very dark future in the app, due to a very red prohibited sign. Surely in the event that we find ourselves in this second assumption that our allegations have not allowed us to lift the ban punishment, we will care little about the reasons they give us. In this aspect, and as WABetaInfo colleagues show, WhatsApp offers more data and information, but unfortunately the specific explanations are so nebulous and abstract that it would practically not matter if they did not write anything. This request to review a problem blocking our account can have many readings and companies almost always take refuge in terms of service that barely serve to explain what happens to us. If we add to that a personalized attention that is conspicuous by its absence, what we achieve is that in the end we all end up praying to avoid, at least consciously, skipping any of those conditions of the terms of service. As always happens in these cases, the changes will arrive over the next few weeks, although this time, according to WABetaInfo, they seem to be very, very close to landing in the final releases. >

Previous articleBasics of photography III: what is the bokeh effect and how can we use it in our favor?
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

