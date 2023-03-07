5G News
WhatsApp changes privacy policy to comply with EU legislation

Abraham
WhatsApp changes privacy policy to comply with EU legislation
O Whatsapp decided to make adjustments to his Privacy Policy to comply with European Union regulations. The measure was taken so that the messenger would make its policies more flexible with those who did not agree with its clauses and more aligned with the interests of users.

In other words, the changes were made in order to give greater freedom to those who use the application. In this sense, some members of European Consumer Organization claimed that the app forced people to accept the privacy policies unfairly.

This is because these settings allow some data to be shared with other Meta companies, in addition to Facebook. In 2016, the EU even ordered the messaging app to stop sharing information with Facebook. In general, the points highlighted by the organization are these:

  1. Make clear future changes in contracts and what changes for the user;
  2. Make it possible to reject changes as easily as accepting them;
  3. Enable dismissal of policy change notifications to read and understand without needing to use the app.

This measure was taken by WhatsApp after 2 years since an action that began in 2021. After discussions on the subject that took more than a year, the company is finally making changes, which indicates that the parties involved may have reached an agreement. agreement.

More about the messenger: check out how you can use ChatGPT in the application with zapGPT.

