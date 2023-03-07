WhatsApp changes privacy policy to comply with EU legislation

O Whatsapp decided to make adjustments to his Privacy Policy to comply with European Union regulations. The measure was taken so that the messenger would make its policies more flexible with those who did not agree with its clauses and more aligned with the interests of users.

In other words, the changes were made in order to give greater freedom to those who use the application. In this sense, some members of European Consumer Organization claimed that the app forced people to accept the privacy policies unfairly.